IMD issues red alert in five North Kerala districts

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 14 2021, 19:28 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 19:43 ist
People shift a boat to safe place after it sailed away amid strong winds and heavy rains, owing to a cyclonic formation in the Arabian Sea, in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy rains, winds and high tides lashed many parts of Kerala on Friday, causing extensive damage to houses, and flooding at low-lying areas.

Hundreds of families were shifted to relief camps.

While the Indian Meteorological Department sounded a red alert in three South Kerala districts on Friday, a red alert was sounded at five North Kerala districts, including Kasargod that borders Mangaluru, for Saturday as the low pressure formation over the Arabian sea is likely to intensify into Cyclone Tauktae.

NDRF, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, police and other agencies were kept ready to face any major disasters. Hundreds of families at calamity prone areas were shifted to safe locations.

On Friday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Thrissur and Malappuram suffered extensive damages in high tides and heavy rains. Many houses along the coastal areas were damaged and many houses in low lying areas were flooded. Residents were shifted to relief camps. Separate relief camps were opened for Covid and non-Covid persons. Trees uprooted at many parts of the state in the heavy winds.

Fishing activities have been banned along the entire Kerala coast. The Coast Guard and other agencies were maintaining high vigil to prevent fishermen from venturing into sea.

Cyclone Tauktae
Kerala
India Meteorological Department

