IMD issues red alert in three districts in Kerala amid heavy rains

As heavy rains continue to batter Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department sounded a red alert in three central Kerala districts.

While one rain related death was reported during the day, extensive damage to properties were reported from various parts of the state, mainly central and south Kerala.

A red alert that was earlier issued in state capital Thiruvananthapuram was withdrawn and red alerts were issued in Ernakulam (Kochi), Thrissur and Idukki district. Orange alert was issued in five districts in south and central Kerala.

One shutter of the Idukki dam will be opened by Sunday afternoon as the water level reached 2,398.90 feet. Last month, three shutters were opened for a few days.

A lorry driver was reported to have been killed after falling in a water logged area near Kochi. Train service in Thiruvananthapuram -Nagercoil segment was affected owing to frequent landslips.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high level meeting in the afternoon to review the situation.

