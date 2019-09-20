Impersonation by young medical aspirant rocks TN

A case of impersonation by a medical aspirant, who got admission into a medical college without appearing for NEET exam and counselling, has sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu. The medico, K V Udit Surya, had allegedly used an impersonator, his namesake, to appear for the exam and counselling, but joined the classes himself.

The shocking case of impersonation came out in the public after authorities at the Theni Medical College near Madurai found that the photograph pasted in the admission card did not match with the original identity of the student. Sources said Udit Surya joined the classes like any other student and was attending college regularly until doubts were raised about his identity.

“It seems to be a clear case of impersonation. The impersonator had appeared for the exam with his photo identity card as well as for the counselling. But Udit Surya joined the classes as both shared similar names,” a senior official with the Health Department said.

After the case came to light, Udit Surya stopped attending the classes, submitted a discontinuation letter citing “depression” and has now gone into hiding -- his house in North Chennai is locked for the past few days. With no trace of the teenager, Tamil Nadu police have also formed special teams to nab the medico and unearth the conspiracy.

He has now been booked for cheating and using forged documents. Police sources said they can crack the case only after nabbing Udit Surya since he holds the key to who wrote the examination on his behalf. “We can get to the bottom of the issue only when we question the student,” a police officer said.

The incident has prompted the Theni Medical College to re-check whether the photographs of students admitted this year matched with their identity. “The process has begun and will be completed in a day,” a source in the college said.

Separately, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has also ordered a probe into admissions in all 24 government and private medical colleges. A high-level team from Theni Medical College, including its principal, is in Chennai to share the details of the case with the Director of Medical Education and with the police.

The issue also has its political resonance with the Opposition DMK has used the opportunity to criticise the state government on the NEET asking it to take steps to scrap the “discriminatory exam” without any delay.

“While the NEET exam kills people like Anitha, it gives seats to Udit Surya. The Centre must scrap the NEET and we condemn the anti-people attitude of the AIADMK government,” Stalin said.

However, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said the state government has no connection with NEET exams. “Only the authority that conducts the NEET should answer the question. We have no connection with NEET exam,” he said.

