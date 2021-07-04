Imposing self-restrictions, following rules will keep Covid third wave away: Tamil Nadu CM

As uniform relaxations come into force across Tamil Nadu on Monday, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday appealed to people to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and impose “self-regulation” by not stepping out unless needed.

Stalin said the state has only been able to “control the spread” of the novel coronavirus and has not “eliminated” it. Hence, people must continue to wear a face mask, wash hands regularly and maintain physical distancing, he said.

In a video message posted on his verified Twitter page, Stalin said Tamil Nadu was able to reduce its caseload from 36,000 a day to around 4,000 a day in just about two months. This was possible due to complete lockdown, the dedicated medical professionals, the state’s vibrant medical infrastructure and an “efficient administration”.

On Saturday, the state reported 4,013 fresh Covid-19 infections 115 deaths. The active cases stood at 35,881.

His message comes a day before a new set of relaxations come into force. The government has allowed almost all activities except some including reopening of colleges and cinema halls. While buses were already running in 27 districts, public transport in the remaining 11 districts will resume on Monday.

“Schools, colleges, parks, and cinema theatres have not been allowed to function. We have also not granted permission for political and religious events. It is because these are the places where the public gathers in large numbers,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the government relaxed the restrictions by resuming public transport and keeping offices opened keeping in mind “people’s livelihood”. Appealing to people to impose “self-restriction”, Stalin asked them to “double mask” in crowded places and keep washing their hands regularly.

“People who work in shops and offices should keep their face masks on all the time. Shops should ensure that sanitizers are kept at the entrance, people are screened with thermal scanners and that not many are allowed inside at any given time,” he said.