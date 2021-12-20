Hyderabad sees its first gay marriage

In a first, gay couple get married in Hyderabad

As same-sex marriages are not legally recognised in India, Supriyo and Abhay held a 'promising ceremony' to make their eight-year-long relationship official

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 20 2021, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 12:35 ist
'Haldi', 'Mehendi' and 'Sangeet' were held as part of the wedding celebrations which were also attended by members of the LGBT community in Hyderabad. Credit: iStock Photo

For the first time in Telugu states, a gay couple has entered into wedlock.

Abhay Dange (34) and Supriyo Chakraborty (31) exchanged rings and vow at a private ceremony held at a resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad on December 18. The wedding, attended by 60 family members and close friends of the couple, was officiated by Sophia David, a trans woman from Hyderabad.

As same-sex marriages are not legally recognised in India, Supriyo and Abhay held a 'promising ceremony' to make their eight-year-long relationship official.

Abhay, a Punjabi, is an IT professional who works for an e-commerce firm while Supriyo, a Bengali, is a hospitality professional.

The ceremony was held with the Bengali and Punjabi traditions. 'Haldi', 'Mehendi' and 'Sangeet' were held as part of the wedding celebrations which were also attended by members of the LGBT community in Hyderabad.

The duo, who met through a dating app, announced their wedding in October. Tollywood actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu had supported gay marriage and took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

According to Supriyo, their parents were not initially supportive but later accepted their relationship.

Supriyo and Abhay feel that their wedding will give hope to many closet couples to come out and normalise LGBTQ relationships. They also hope that the way the same-gender relationship was decriminalised in India, the marriage of queer couples will also be legalised. They plan to register their marriage once queer couples are legally allowed to marry.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

LGBTQAI+
India News
Gay Rights
Telangana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ refills studio coffers

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ refills studio coffers

DH Toon | UPYogi? 'We never knew!'

DH Toon | UPYogi? 'We never knew!'

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

 