In a first in Kerala, Apheresis procedure used to administer plasma to COVID-19 patient

  Jun 12 2020
Upgradation of infrastructure at a Government Medical College Hospital near here came in handy to administer plasma to a COVID-19 patient from a donor cured of coronavirus by using apheresis procedure for the first time in Kerala, authorities said on Friday.

Medical equipment that carries out the apheresis procedure was installed at the GMCH at nearby Thrissur last month and the technique was used for the first time in Kerala to administer plasma to a 51-year old man, they said.

The procedure, which has been completed successfully would help save the patient, they expressed confidence.

"This is the first instance of use of such a life- saving remedy in the state," Health authorities said here in a statement.

The apheresis procedure was carried out by GMC's technologists working with the departments of medicine, transfusion medicine and anaesthesia.

Under the procedure, blood of the donor, Davis Antony was passed through the device which separated plasma and let that component alone into the bloodstream of the patient intravenously and sent the other blood constituents again into the blood system of the donor.

The donor was cured of COVID-19.

The procedure began on Thursday night and was completed early today, they said adding the critically ill virus afflicted man continued to be in the hospital for treatment.

"We appreciate the gesture and hope that more such volunteers will approach us to donate plasma in the nations fight against COVID-19, Dr M A Andrews, principal, GMC said. 

