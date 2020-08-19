In fear of upcoming NEET examination, Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide

Rearing NEET exam, Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide

Supreme Court rejected a plea to postpone JEE (Main) and NEET, stating precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Aug 19 2020, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 16:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Fear of upcoming NEET examination has allegedly led a student to die by suicide at her residence here, police said on Wednesday. 

The 19-year-old resident of East Venkatasamy Road was preparing for NEET, scheduled to be held in September, for the past few months and was found depressed. The girl took the extreme step as she was scared of the approaching the exam, they said.

The teenager was found hanging in her room on Tuesday evening by her mother, who immediately lodged a complaint with the police. Further investigations will reveal what led to the suicide, they added.

The Supreme Court had on Monday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted in September, amid spurt in number of Covid-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

Meanwhile, DMK MLA N Karthik visited the victim's house. He said the party Chief M K Stalin expressed deep shock over the incident. The MLA urged the Centre to immediately cancel NEET examination for admission to medical courses.

