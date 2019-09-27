In-fight spoils K M Mani's 54 year old legacy in Kerala

Kerala Congress (M), a prominent regional party in Kerala and a coalition partner of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, has lost the 54 year-long legacy of party founder leader K M Mani as MLA of Pala constituency in Kottayam district as Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate, Mani C Kappan of the NCP, won the by-poll held following Mr. K M Mani's death.

In-fight in KC(M) over party chairman post subsequent to K M Mani's death on April 9 is considered to be the key reason for the defeat of party candidate Jose Tom Pulikunnel by 2,943 votes.

Mani C Kappan, who is also a filmmaker and actor, had been giving a good fight to K M Mani over the last three polls. This time he secured 54,137. K M Mani was Pala's MLA since 1965.

The election result, announced on Friday, has come as a big relief to the ruling CPM led LDF in Kerala as it had suffered a humiliating defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections as it won only one out of the 20 seats in Kerala. The victory in Pala could be also a morale booster to the left-front as Kerala is heading for by-polls to five more Assembly seats next month.

The BJP also suffered a setback as party candidate N Hari polled only 18,044 votes, which was 6,777 less than the votes polled in 2016 Assembly elections. It also triggered allegations of vote trading.

Owing to the in-fight in KC (M) between K M Mani's son and Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani and senior leader P J Joseph over the party chairman post, the party candidate Jose Tom could not even contest as party's official candidate and could not use party's symbol 'two-leaves'. P J Joseph, who is now technically holding the party chairman post, did not endorse Jose Tom's candidature as he was nominated by Jose K Mani. During the election campaigns, there were open mudslinging between leaders of the two factions.

Reacting to the election results, P J Joseph said that immaturity of Jose K Mani had led to the defeat of party candidate in the by-poll. The party and UDF should have an independent introspection of the reasons for losing K M Mani's legacy, he said.

Jose K Mani said that the party would fight back by making taking the necessary corrective measures.