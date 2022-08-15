In his Independence Day speech, M K Stalin calls for internal unity

Underlining the importance of the “unity in diversity” principle that he said helped India achieve Independence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday that “internal unity” was vital to tackle threats posed by “external forces”. Speaking at an Independence Day function, Stalin pitched for bolstering the country through “stronger states” that excel in all fields.

After unfurling the national tricolour Fort St George here on the 76th Independence Day, Stalin dedicated a major portion of his speech towards highlighting the “achievements” of his 15-month-old government which assumed office in May 2021. He said the free travel for women in town buses increased their financial independence and social participation, while “social justice” was ensured with people from all communities being allowed to be appointed as priests in temples.

“India could become a free country because people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir joined hands despite their diversities and differences. Freedom was possible only because of our unity and the only way to protect freedom is to be united. Though the national flag has three colours, all of them equal space. Being united by taking along the diversities is the only way to progress as a nation,” Stalin said in his address.

“If we have to defeat the designs of the external forces, our internal unity is very important. Let us strengthen India through stronger states that excel in all fields. Let us find unity in diversity, and find happiness in unity,” the Chief Minister said.

Talking about federalism and stressing on unity, Stalin also listed the contributions of Tamils in India’s freedom struggle and initiatives of successive DMK governments in honouring those who fought for the country’s independence. He said Tamil kings like Veerapandia Kattabomban, Poolithevan, and Velu Nachiyar had fought against the British regime much before the 1857 mutiny.

He also recalled that it was his father M Karunanidhi who fought for chief ministers to be able to hoist the national flag on Independence Day for the first time in 1974.

Stalin, in his address, announced that a ‘Freedom Day Museum’ would be established in Chennai to chronicle the contributions of people from Tamil Nadu in the freedom struggle. He also said it was the Tamil land that transformed Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi into Mahatma Gandhi, who later became the Father of the Nation.

He also utilised the opportunity to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees from 31 per cent to 34 percent, with effect from July 1, 2022. Stalin said the DMK government led by him was established on the principles of social justice, equality, self-respect, language pride, and state autonomy. “We want to achieve growth in all sectors and that is what we call the Dravidian Model,” the CM said.

He also spoke in detail about the schemes of his government like ‘CM in your constituency’, ‘Makkal Thedi Maruthuvam’, and ‘Naan Mudhalvan’.