In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Christmas together

Kerala, which is known for communal harmony, has yet another story to tell - the temple offering reception to carol of a nearby church and the church offering reception to temple's festival procession.

The rituals being carried out over the last several decades is indeed strengthening the communal bonding in the region.

The Sreekrishna Swami Temple and St. George Orthodox church at Trikkannamangalam near Kottarakkara in the suburbs of Kollam district in south Kerala is sending the message of communal harmony. The temple and church are situated within a distance of around 500 metres.

This year's carol service was on last Sunday. When the carol team reached in front of the temple, the temple authorities offered a reception by lighting traditional lamps. The carol party also offered prayers in front of the temple. A large number participated in the event.

Similarly, during the temple's annual festival that happens in May, the church would offer a reception to the procession when it reaches near the church. The church also used to offer a floral umbrella for the temple festival.

The temple committee president KK Jayamohan told DH that this practice has been there for many decades. Due to Covid last year's carol and last year's and this year's temple festival could not be conducted.

Parish priest Father Spencer Koshy said that he took charge of the parish only a few months back. He came to know from the parish members about the practice of carol being offered reception at the temple. The people of the region were wholeheartedly taking part in the event.

In many parts of Kerala temples, churches and mosques are situated closely. People used to actively get involved in the festivals of all worship centres irrespective of their religion.

