In Kerala, Covid-19 active cases rise by 255% in two weeks

Raising the alarm bells, Kerala has witnessed a 255 per cent increase in the number of Covid-19 active cases over the last two weeks.

On Tuesday, the state reported a whopping 32,819 new Covid-19 cases. The test positivity rate also increased to 23.24 per cent.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state is now 2,47,181, while it was just 26,201 on April 1 and 63,650 on April 15.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the situation is highly alarming. Experts have warned that the presence of UK, South African and double mutant variants of the coronavirus in the state could lead to the fast spreading of the virus and the death rate may also go up proportionately. Stringent measures like lockdown would be required if the situation worsens further.

The state is also initiating steps to ensure the availability of oxygen to patients without delay. The number of oxygen beds in hospitals is being increased and oxygen beds are being provided at first-line treatment centres also. "A buffer stock of oxygen was also being created," said Vijayan.

A recent analysis showed that the double mutant variants of the virus have been found in around ten of the 14 districts in Kerala.