In Kerala tribal hamlet, Sangh Parivar latches on to beef eating restriction to push own ideology

Restrictions on beef consumption prevailing in a tribal hamlet in Kerala, where recently 24 youths were 'ostracised' for eating beef, are being used by the Sangh Parivar outfits to promulgate the beef ban ideology, which has been widely rejected in Kerala.

A tribal hamlet in the forest areas of Koodakkad at Marayoor in Idukki high range district reportedly imposed social ostracism on 24 youths who allegedly consumed beef.

Beef consumption has been restricted in the Muthuvan tribal community of the region. Some youths allegedly brought beef to the region and cooked it and served it to many recently. This reportedly led the local 'oorukoottam' (committee of the heads of the hamlet), the imposition of a social ostracism.

Local sources said that the two youths who alleged this consumption, had a criminal background, prompting suspicion that the present row was a manipulated one with political motives. Local police also said that they have not received any formal complaints from the people of the locality regarding ostracism.

Hindu Aikya Vedi leader R V Babu asked in a social media post why the tribal community that used to eat even snakes and bandicoots were reluctant to have beef.

Tribal development officer of the region S A Najeem told DH that people of the Muthuvan tribal community were quite orthodox and were generally vegetarians. They consume non-vegetarian food only on major festivals like Pongal and that too, only chicken. They did not consume beef or mutton. The people of the hamlet, especially the elders, were quite particular on this, he said.

Marayoor panchayat president Usha Hentry Joseph and local ward member K Alikasim said that a meeting with the local 'oorukkotam' would be held to discuss the issue. The tribal hamlet has a population of around 1,000 and they were still following their traditions. It should not be mixed with the Sangh Parivar's beef ban campaigns, they said.

