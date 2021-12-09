Youth ends life over lack of funds for sister's wedding

In Kerala, youth ends life for being unable to bear sister's wedding costs

Following the incident, individuals, business groups and voluntary organisations have offered assistance in the form of cash and gold to the bride

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Dec 09 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 22:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A youth ended his life in Kerala after failing to raise money for sister's marriage. Now, help is pouring in for the family.

Vipin, 25, was found hanging in his house at Gandhi Nagar in Thrissur on Monday. He dropped his mother and sister at a jewellery shop to buy gold for the marriage and assured them that he would come back with money. But later, he was found hanging in the house. It was learnt that he approached many banks and private financial institutions for a loan by pledging the 2.5 cent family property, but the banks refused to lend him money. It is suspected that this is what prompted him to end his life.

Following the incident, individuals, business groups and voluntary organisations have offered assistance in the form of cash and gold to the bride Vidya. Bridegroom Nithin had said that he did not demand any dowry and would not backtrack from the marriage. Nithin and Vidya were in a relationship for about an year and the wedding that was scheduled for December 12 has been postponed to the end of the month.

With Vipin's father having died five years ago, the family was surviving with the low income jobs of Vipin, Vidya and their mother.

