In poll-bound Kerala, PM Modi mentions 'seven deadly sins' of LDF, UDF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened his last leg of the campaign for BJP in Kerala for the April 6 polling by raising Sabarimala Ayyappa chants, referring to prominent temples in the state capital as well as mentioning the 'seven deadly sins' of the UDF and the LDF.

Addressing an election meeting on Friday at Konni in Pathanamthitta district where the Sabarimala temple is situated, Modi alleged that the LDF government in Kerala welcomed Sabarimala devotees with lathis and treated them as criminals.

He opened his address by repeatedly chanting ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ and said that the LDF tried to destabilise sacred places using their agents to create mischiefs. The LDF tried to create an image that Kerala was a backward state and portray Indian culture in a bad light, he added.

In a bid to woo Christian voters, Modi had said that in a recent election meeting in Kerala, the LDF betrayed Kerala for "a few pieces of gold" like Judas betrayed Jesus Christ for a few pieces of silver.

On Friday, which also happened to be Good Friday, he stated that the LDF and UDF committed 'seven deadly sins', known as cardinal sins, including lust for power and greed. The LDF and the UDF were arrogant as they felt that they were undefeatable, were greedy by involving in smuggling and corruption, were allying with communal and criminal elements to satisfy their lust for power, were jealous of each other and made money through corruption, he said.

In his address in Thiruvananthapuram, Modi sought blessings from the temples in the state capital, including the Sree Padmanabha Swami Temple and the Attukal Devi Temple. He attacked Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who is now contesting from Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram, over the Sabrimala issue.

Modi said there was a surge of support to NDA in Kerala, especially from youngsters, women and professionals, as the people realised that the LDF and UDF could not ensure the state’s development.

He said that his vision for Kerala was a ‘FAST’ route of progress in which ‘F’ stands for fisheries and fertilisers, ‘A’ for agriculture and Ayurveda, ‘S’ for social empowerment and skill development and ‘T’ for tourism and technology.