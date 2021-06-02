In seven-year dispute, Karnataka loses 'KSRTC' to Kerala

KSRTC, the short form for state transport services being used by both Kerala and Karnataka, can hereafter be used only by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju said that even the term 'Ana Vandi' can be used by Kerala SRTC only from now on.

Kerala SRTC said in a statement that the Trade Marks Registry issued orders under the Trade Marks Act, 1999 allotting the short form 'KSRTC' emblem and the widely used term 'Ana Vandi' to Kerala SRTC.

The dispute between the Kerala and Karnataka SRTCs began in 2014, when the latter issued a notice to the former against using 'KSRTC'. Subsequently, Kerala SRTC applied for the trademark from the Registrar of Trade Marks. The legal battle went on for seven years and finally, the short form 'KSRTC', emblem and 'Ana vandi' title were allotted to Kerala SRTC by the Trade Marks Registry, said the Kerala SRTC statement.

Kerala SRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar said that notice would be issued to Karnataka SRTC asking them not to use 'KSRTC' anymore. The term 'Ana Vandi' was also being widely used by many. Legal action would be initiated against such misuse, he said.

Accoriding to sources, the major contention of Kerala was that Kerala SRTC commenced services in 1965 whereas Karnataka SRTC commenced services only by 1974.