I-T wraps up three-day raids on evangelist Dhinakaran

Incom Tax department wraps up three-day raids on evangelist Paul Dhinakaran

Searches were conducted at the offices & residential premises belonging to 'Jesus Calls' founded by late D G S Dhinakaran, now being run by his son Paul Dhinakaran

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jan 23 2021, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 20:24 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Wrapping up three-day long raids at the residences and offices belonging to prominent evangelist Paul Dhinakaran, the Income Tax department has found irregularities in investments to the tune of Rs 120 crore made by him and recovered 4.5 kg of gold.

Sources in the department said the raids that began on Wednesday ended on Friday.

“We have recovered 4.5 kg of gold from the residence of Paul Dhinakaran,” a source said, adding some irregularities in investments made by Paul Dhinakaran and his Jesus Calls, a Christian missionary, in various countries.

The searches were conducted at the offices and residential premises belonging to Jesus Calls founded by late D G S Dhinakaran and now being run by his son Paul Dhinakaran.

In all, the searches were being conducted in 28 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore, and other towns and cities in Tamil Nadu. The search locations included Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, a Deemed-to-be university, in Coimbatore; Paul Dhinakaran's residence in Chennai; and the head office of Jesus Calls on the Santhome High Road, now renamed as D G S Dhinakaran Salai.

Paul Dhinakaran is a prominent evangelist who has a significant base of followers among Christians. He took over Jesus Calls from his father D G S Dhinakaran after his death in 2008.

According to the official website of Jesus Calls, the organisation conducts public prayer festivals and broadcasts its message through the media to see people forever changed “through the love and compassion of Jesus Christ.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Income Tax
Income tax raids

What's Brewing

India's first female superhero comic goes online

India's first female superhero comic goes online

Two new species of rare ant found in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Two new species of rare ant found in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Singhu Border: Eateries face tough time due to langars

Singhu Border: Eateries face tough time due to langars

FM Sitharaman unveils mobile app ahead of Budget 2021

FM Sitharaman unveils mobile app ahead of Budget 2021

 