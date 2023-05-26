I-T searches under way at places linked to TN minister

Income Tax searches under way at premises linked to Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji

The searches were being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 26 2023, 08:38 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 08:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Income Tax authorities on Friday launched coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, police sources said,

The searches were being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore, at the premises of individuals allegedly linked to the minister, sources said without elaborating.

Balaji also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.

 

More to follow...

I-T department
Income tax raids
Chennai
Tamil Nadu

