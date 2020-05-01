Increasing number of primary coronavirus cases cause of concern for Chennai

At last count on Friday, this metropolis had 1,082 novel coronavirus positive patients and the biggest worry now is the increasing number of index or primary cases that are being reported across the city, especially from areas that are densely populated.

And, more clusters are emerging in the city, which has five clusters for now.

Coronavirus state-wise India update: Total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The integrated market complex in Koyambedu, one of the largest in the country, seems to be the most complicated cluster within the city as nearly 40 people have been found positive for COVID-19 till Thursday. All of them are either vendors - who have set shops inside the complex - or suppliers.

The primary or index cases do not have a conclusive contact history which makes the job of health care professionals and those at the forefront in containing the spread of coronavirus much more difficult.

Data released by the Tamil Nadu government shows the city has reported nearly 180 primary cases – 33 each on April 29 and 30 and 89 on May 1 – since April 25 even as the government is ramping up its testing capacity. The city has also witnessed doubling of cases in about six days – it had 495 cases on April 25, but the tally on Friday was 1,082.

The government says “detailed investigation is underway” to trace the history of the infection, but no headway has not been made so far. Despite the sharp increase in “primary cases”, the government has maintained that there is no “community spread” in Chennai or elsewhere in the state.

“The city has eight million population and always thousands of people are out for various reasons and we need to consider the natural progressions of the epidemic as well. Maximum cases are reported from areas where the streets are narrow and houses are cramped,” P Madhusudan Reddy, Deputy Commissioner (Health), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), told DH.

Another cause of concern is the increasing number of those at the forefront in containing the spread like policemen, firefighters, conservancy workers and frontline workers like doctors and nurses contracting the virus. At least 8 policemen, three firefighters and 19 frontline workers of the GCC have tested positive for the virus.

Most of the cases have been reported from densely populated areas in north Chennai, which is known for its narrow lanes, while the situation seems a shade better on the outskirts.

The number of cases in Chennai is increasing, according to Reddy, due to ramped-up testing that the city has been witnessing for the past few days – this metropolis conducts maximum tests of 3,067 per million population. Experts

Experts point out that extensive testing is he “first step” towards controlling the epidemic, but also maintain that people in Chennai should also cooperate with the government machinery in containing the spread of the virus.

P Kuganantham, former city health officer and senior epidemiologist, told DH that Chennai is one of the densely populated cities with 26,000 people living per sq. km and “testing more” would only help the city fight the virus.

“Testing is the only way to stamp the fire of an epidemic. Epidemic management is identifying the cases and isolating them before they pass on the virus to others. That is what is being done here as well. If we race and test maximum people, we can see some improvement in the next two to three weeks,” he said.

The epidemiologist said emphasis should be on tracing and testing as that is the only way to deal with a pandemic. “The focus should now be on saving elders. Youngsters who have symptoms should not go in contact with elders or people who have co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension,” he added.

Reddy said the government is now focusing on more testing in containment zones. “We will also be going for street-based testing in the coming days by choosing high density population areas inside containment zones. We will take samples of people and test them. Besides, all pregnant women in containment zones are being tested,” he added.

The GCC has also readied 13,000 beds at various places to quarantine potential Covid-19 patients who cannot be isolated in their homes. “We will increase the number to 20,000 in the next few days and more if we need,” the official said.