Indecision over new Opposition leader in Kerala

Indecision over the new opposition leader in Kerala is continuing in the Congress reportedly due to the groupism in the party.

While a section of senior leaders was batting for retaining Ramesh Chennithala as the opposition leader, another section is batting for V D Satheesan citing the need for a generation change. A couple of senior leaders have demanded that they should be made the opposition leader.

As the indecision by the Congress high command continues, resentment is also brewing in the party over the matter. Many leaders are openly condemning the groupism.

Senior leaders like Oommen Chandy were pushing for retaining Chennithala. Chandy camp may be expecting counter support from Chennithala camp for any of Chandy loyalists to Kerala PCC president post replacing Mullappally Ramachandran.

But a large section in the party, mainly youngsters, were demanding a generation shift by bringing in 57-year-old V D Satheesan, who is a five-time legislator from Paravur in Ernakulam.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and V Vaithilingam, who were deputed by the high command, had already collected opinion of all the 21 elected members of the Congress as well as other party leaders on the next opposition leader.