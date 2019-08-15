Independence Day celebrated at Kochi Naval base

A ceremonial parade was conducted on Thursday at the Naval Base here on the occasion of the nation's 73rd Independence Day.

Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, reviewed the parade, comprising 16 platoons including four armed platoons of 24 personnel each.

He also laid a wreath in memory of the martyrs who had laid down their lives in the defence of the nation, at the SNC War Memorial, prior to the parade.

The Admiral, in his address at the function, extended his greetings to personnel of SNC and urged all uniformed personnel to remain ever alert and vigilant because the armed forces provide the necessary shield for the countrymen to work for the progress and development of the nation, a Defence release said.

He reminded the personnel of SNC of the need to ensure that training as the primary role of the Command is of the highest order so that the ships, aircraft and submarines are operated effectively.

The President's Colour, awarded to the Southern Naval Command by the then President, late Giani Zail Singh, was also paraded on the occasion, accompanied by a 50-man Guard of Honour.

The Parade, accompanied by SNC band was commanded by Commander Sachin Rawat.

Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, SNC conducted the parade.

All the Naval ships based at Kochi were also ceremonially "dressed overall" with multi-coloured signal flags and 'pennants' to mark the occasion.

Officers and men of SNC along with international trainees from friendly foreign countries along with their families were also present to witness the parade, the release added.