India can become Hindu Rashtra by 2023, says BJP MLA T Raja Singh

BJP MLA from Hyderabad, T Raja Singh, has said the dream of "Hindu Rashtra" can be fulfilled if all Hindus get united.
He also demanded that Hindus be given training in operating arms for "self-defence".
Addressing a public meeting here in Maharashtra on Sunday, Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in the Telangana capital, said India would become a Hindurashtra by the year 2023.
"India needs thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji for becoming a Hindu Rashtra," he said.
Singh also demanded implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the country-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) to weed out illegal infiltrators.
