India can become Hindu Rashtra by 2023, says BJP MLA T Raja Singh

  • Feb 11 2020, 08:16am ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 08:39am ist
BJP MLA from Hyderabad T Raja Singh also demanded that Hindus be given training in operating arms for "self-defence". Credit: Twitter (TigerRajaSingh)

BJP MLA from Hyderabad, T Raja Singh, has said the dream of "Hindu Rashtra" can be fulfilled if all Hindus get united.

He also demanded that Hindus be given training in operating arms for "self-defence".

Addressing a public meeting here in Maharashtra on Sunday, Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in the Telangana capital, said India would become a Hindurashtra by the year 2023.

"India needs thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji for becoming a Hindu Rashtra," he said.

Singh also demanded implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the country-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) to weed out illegal infiltrators. 

