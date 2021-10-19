India Rains Live: 5 killed in Uttarakhand; red alert for 10 dams in Kerala

Heavy rains lashed several parts of north India, including Uttarakhand, where five people were killed in rain-related incidents, while a red alert for 10 dams was issued in Kerala due to incessant downpour in the southern state where 35 people have lost their lives so far in the floods and landslides caused in Idukki and Kottayam districts, according to reports.The Kerala government has already announced that it would provide Rs 4 lakh to dependents of those deceased.
Rains bring down temp in Delhi
The mercury in Delhi settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the season's average, on Monday, following overnight rains.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
Delhi recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday. The city recorded 0.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday.
The rains caused waterlogging at several places in the city.
Fresh low-pressure area formed, Bengal likely to receive torrential rain
The Met department on Monday forecast torrential rain owing to the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha.
South Bengal is already experiencing heavy downpour since Sunday night as a result of a similar weather system formed over north Telangana. The Met department warned of a rise in the water level of rivers, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and landslides in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.
Standing crops, with paddy almost ready for harvesting in several districts of the rice-growing state, may also suffer damage, it said.
Heavy rains on Monday lashed several parts of north India, including Uttarakhand, where five people were killed in rain-related incidents, while a red alert for 10 dams was issued in Kerala due to incessant downpour in the southern state.
In Delhi, the month of October this year has been the wettest since 1960, when the city had recorded 93.4 mm of rainfall, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Heavy rainfall also lashed several parts of Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.
Due to heavy downpour, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan postponed his campaign tour to Khandwa for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll there, while in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's rally had to be cancelled in Budhana town as the venue was submerged in rainwater.
Authorities in Uttarakhand advised Chardham pilgrims, who arrived in Haridwar and Rishikesh by Sunday, not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal; link road blocked in Kinnaur
A link road was blocked in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains on Monday, a disaster management official said.
Body part from Kerala landslide spot remains unidentified
While one more body of a child was recovered from the landslide-hit Kokkayar in Idukki on Monday, the body of a woman who went missing was yet to be traced.
