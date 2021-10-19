India Rains Live: Uttarakhand's Nainital lake overflows onto streets after heavy rainfall; 5 killed so far

Heavy rains lashed several parts of north India, including Uttarakhand, where five people were killed in rain-related incidents, while a red alert for 10 dams was issued in Kerala due to incessant downpour in the southern state where 35 people have lost their lives so far in the floods and landslides caused in Idukki and Kottayam districts, according to reports.The Kerala government has already announced that it would provide Rs 4 lakh to dependents of those deceased.