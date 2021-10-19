India Rains Live: Uttarakhand's Nainital lake overflows onto streets after heavy rainfall; toll rises to 16

Heavy rains lashed several parts of north India, including Uttarakhand, where 16 people were killed in rain-related incidents, while a red alert for 10 dams was issued in Kerala due to incessant downpour in the southern state where 35 people have lost their lives so far in the floods and landslides caused in Idukki and Kottayam districts, according to reports.The Kerala government has already announced that it would provide Rs 4 lakh to dependents of those deceased.
Incessant rain claims 11 more lives in U'khand; Nainital cut off from rest of state
Eleven more deaths were reported in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, especially Kumaon region, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.
Nainital was cut off from the rest of the state with three roads leading to the popular tourist spot blocked due to a series of landslides.
Eleven deaths in rain related-incidents were reported on Tuesday, while many people are feared trapped in rubble following cloudbursts and landslides, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters in Dehradun.
This takes the toll in rain-related incidents across Uttarakhand to 16, with five deaths reported on Monday, he said.
Uttarakhand's Nainital lake overflows onto streets, water enters houses after heavy rains
Idamalayar, Pampa dams in Kerala opened
The sluice gates of Idamalayar and Pampa reservoirs were opened early on Tuesday in the wake of increase in the water level and more rains forecast in the coming days in Kerala.
The development comes a day after the state government opened the shutters of Kakki and Sholayar dams to release surplus water.
The Ernakulam district administration confirmed the opening of shutters 2 and 3 of Idamalayar dam by 50 centimetres each. Opening of shutters 3 and 4 of the Pampa dam by 45 centimetres each was confirmed by the Pathanamthitta district administration.
The state government on Monday had announced that Idukki dam, built across the Periyar river, Idamalayar in Ernakulam and Pampa dam, in Pathanamthitta, were going to be opened on Tuesday.
Even though rains subsided in several parts of Kerala on Monday, after receiving heavy downpour last week, the decision to open shutters of these dams was taken as water levels there had reached close to the danger marks and more rains were expected from Wednesday.
In view of the prevailing situation and expected worsening of weather conditions, the government had on Monday also cancelled pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala for the Thula masam poojas.
It had also advised people living in low lying areas and close to the rivers, whose dams have been opened or scheduled to be opened, to be vigilant and move to the relief camps set up across the state in the wake of the heavy rains which has claimed 38 lives so far.
According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the number of rain-related deaths in Kerala from October 12 to October 18 is 38. During the same period, at least 90 houses have been destroyed in the rains while 702 houses have been partially damaged, SDMA has said.
PM Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami and Minister from Uttarakhand Ajay Bhatt & took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains.
Rains bring down temp in Delhi
The mercury in Delhi settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the season's average, on Monday, following overnight rains.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
Delhi recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday. The city recorded 0.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday.
The rains caused waterlogging at several places in the city.
Fresh low-pressure area formed, Bengal likely to receive torrential rain
The Met department on Monday forecast torrential rain owing to the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha.
South Bengal is already experiencing heavy downpour since Sunday night as a result of a similar weather system formed over north Telangana. The Met department warned of a rise in the water level of rivers, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and landslides in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.
Standing crops, with paddy almost ready for harvesting in several districts of the rice-growing state, may also suffer damage, it said.
Heavy rains lash several parts of India, 5 killed in Uttarakhand; red alert for 10 dams in Kerala
Heavy rains on Monday lashed several parts of north India, including Uttarakhand, where five people were killed in rain-related incidents, while a red alert for 10 dams was issued in Kerala due to incessant downpour in the southern state.
In Delhi, the month of October this year has been the wettest since 1960, when the city had recorded 93.4 mm of rainfall, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Heavy rainfall also lashed several parts of Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.
Due to heavy downpour, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan postponed his campaign tour to Khandwa for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll there, while in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's rally had to be cancelled in Budhana town as the venue was submerged in rainwater.
Authorities in Uttarakhand advised Chardham pilgrims, who arrived in Haridwar and Rishikesh by Sunday, not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal; link road blocked in Kinnaur
A link road was blocked in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains on Monday, a disaster management official said.
