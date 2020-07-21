India’s second plasma bank in Chennai to set to function from Wednesday

The country’s second plasma bank, which has been set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here at a cost of Rs 2 crore, will be functional from Wednesday. Delhi is the first city in India to have set up a plasma bank after convalescent plasma therapy was found to be an effective treatment for infections caused by Covid-19.

RGGGH, the premier government medical institute, is also conducting trials in convalescent plasma therapy with 18 of the 20 people who participated in the process recovering from the illness. Plasma bank, officials said, will function like a blood bank and donors will be allowed to donate their plasma only after they are found eligible.

“We are collecting the data and the person who donates the plasma needs to have anti-bodies for novel Coronavirus. Only men can donate plasma and women cannot. People from the age group of 18 to 65 will be eligible to donate their plasma. They can donate the plasma twice at an interval of 14 days,” Dr Therani Rajan, Dean, RGGGH, told DH.

Coronavirus patients who have anti-bodies to the virus can donate their plasma 28 days after they test negative. Once they are eligible, 500 ml of plasma is collected from the donor and transfused to patients who are struggling with the infection.

Rajan said the hospital was collecting details of patients who are eligible to donate plasma and has been encouraging them to come forward to save lives of people. Apart from RGGGH, the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and the Government Medical College Hospital in Tirunelveli are also involved in convalescent plasma trials.

He also added that RGGGH, the first hospital to treat Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu, has augmented its bed facilities to accommodate 1,000 more Covid-19 patients. “We have 1,000 beds and we have created another 1,000 beds to be utilised by Covid-19 patients,” he added.