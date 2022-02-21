India should develop like 'golden' Telangana, says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the nation should also be developed on the lines of growth being achieved in the state.

KCR said that his involvement in national politics now is towards creating “a Bangaru Bharata-desham (golden India) like Bangaru-Telangana.”

“We in Telangana are surging ahead in all sectors. The nation should also develop. We should strive for an India which would become greater than the USA. People should come to India (for opportunities) and not the way it is now,” KCR said in a public rally on Monday at Narayankhed.

KCR claimed that Telangana “is the only state in the country supplying 24-hour quality electricity to all the sectors.”

“There are no water problems here. Elders are getting pensions while the young students are provided scholarships to pursue even foreign education. It was all possible because you reposed faith in me with a second term,” KCR said, while he appealed to the public to focus on development “and reject communal politics.”

After stepping up his attack on the Narendra Modi government and renewing the talk of a federal front, KCR met with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday.

“I am now involved in national politics to play a role in the nation's development. Please bless me,” KCR asked the gathering.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for the Sangameswara, Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation projects. The two projects to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4427 crore are meant to irrigate 3.84 lakh acres in Andol, Narayankhed, Sangareddy and Zaheerabad assembly constituencies, known for their parched lands in the erstwhile Medak district abutting Kalyana Karnataka.

“At one time, there was not much hope of Telangana state formation in this region. But then the agitation picked up after the TRS efforts. United AP leaders warned that Telangana if formed, could plunge into darkness. But now, we have 24 hours of power, while they do not,” KCR said.

The CM said that a medical college is sanctioned for Sanga Reddy, among other grants for the region.

