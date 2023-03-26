Indian Coast Guard chopper crashes after take-off in Kochi

A helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) crashed during take-off at the Nedumbassery airport in Kochi on Sunday.

According to sources, there were three Coast Guard personnel in the chopper. They suffered minor injuries only. The airport was shut following the incident and flights were diverted to other nearby airports.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm during a training flight when the chopper crashed immediately after take-off. Hence the impact of the crash was not as disastrous as it could have been, said airport sources.

Following the incident near the runway, the airport was closed and efforts to remove the crashed chopper were already on. The airport is likely to be open by 3 pm, said sources.

The official version of the ICG on what actually unfolded is awaited.