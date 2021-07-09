Indian Navy prohibits flying of drones over its assets



The Navy's decision came in view of a drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu last month

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Jul 09 2021, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 16:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian Navy on Friday prohibited flying of non-conventional aerial objects like drones and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) within 3 km of Naval Base, Naval Units and Naval assets.

"Any non-conventional aerial object, including RPAs (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems), found violating this prohibition, will be destroyed or confiscated without any liability, and additional actions may be initiated under sections 121, 121A, 287, 336, 337 and 338 of Indian Penal Code against the operator", a Defence statement said here.



The Navy's decision came in view of a drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu last month injuring two personnel.

The government authorities said the use of a drone to carry out a terrorist attack marked the beginning of a new security threat for the country.

Indian Navy
Drones

