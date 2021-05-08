Indian Navy, Vizag Steel extend help in Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 fight

As Andhra Pradesh tackles the second Covid-19 wave, the Indian Navy and Vizag Steel have decided to help the state in its fight against the disease.

Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command would operate and maintain the oxygen plants in all the government and teaching hospitals across the state.

The Navy officials would also provide special vehicles for transportation of liquid medical oxygen containers and oxygen concentrators, D-type oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment required in Covid-19 treatment. The Navy has come forward to donate 200 D-type cylinders, Andhra Pradesh government officials said on Saturday.

Eastern Naval Command officials have also agreed to allot 10 oxygen beds along with 60 normal beds for Covid-19 treatment of the public in the INS Kalinga hospital located in Vizag. They have also agreed to develop infrastructure facilities for a 150 bed temporary Covid-19 hospital in Kancherapalem in the city.

Vizag Steel Plant has agreed to set up a 50 bed hospital with oxygen facility for Covid-19 treatment at Gurajada Kalakshetram in Visakhapatnam. An additional 150 beds will be arranged in the facility by May 15. The central PSU officials said 250 beds will be made available by May 30 and 600 beds by June there.

Visakhapatnam district administration would have to arrange the required doctors and other medical staff in these centres.

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has earlier provided 4,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the staff and family members of Eastern Naval Command and Vizag Steel Plant.

Special teams

The ENC based in Visakhapatnam would take up the responsibility of fixing any leakages in the oxygen plants, check the conditions and implement precautions to be taken in the plants.

According to AP officials, four special teams were formed and each team has management responsibilities spread over three to four districts of AP's 13 districts. Arrangements are made to airlift these teams to the required locations whenever necessary.

The Navy has also agreed to transport 25 cryogenic oxygen cylinders, which are coming to the state from Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.