Indian photojournalist chosen Royal Photographic Society Fellow

Vijayawada-based photojournalist Tamma Srinivasa Reddy has been chosen as the Fellow of Royal Photographic Society, UK, in recognition of his outstanding photo panel on the Covid-19 pandemic. Srinivasa Reddy and another British photographer were the only two chosen for the fellowship in applied photography this year.

He is the 18th Indian so far to receive the honour, according to Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi president M Ravindranath. The FRPS is considered as the photography Nobel.

Travelling across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, Srinivasa Reddy captured telling visuals of the pandemic, with focus on the Covid Warriors while treating the infected persons.

“This honour is a recognition of the high standards of photojournalism in India. Though several photographers from across the world submitted their entries, the RPS jury chose the photo panel of Srinivasa Reddy, along with another British photographer,” Ravindranath told reporters here. .

Srinivasa Reddy, who worked with major media publications like India Today and Dainik Bhaskar, had also been doing freelance work with his passion for nature, wildlife and travel photography.

He has so far received many awards at the national and international levels and was conferred the prestigious Kalaratna award by Andhra Pradesh government in 2016 and lifetime achievement award in photojournalism in 2017. The governments of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh also presented him the Lalit Kala Akademi awards of their states.

