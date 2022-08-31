Indian Post to launch special Kichcha Sudeep envelope

Indian Post to release special Kichcha Sudeep envelope

The Indian Postal Department is recording the achievement of national star Kichcha Sudeep who has completed 25 years in the film industry

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Aug 31 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 23:01 ist
Kichcha Sudeep. Credit: Twitter/ @KicchaSudeep

The Indian Postal Service Department is bringing out a special 'Postal Envelope' of Superstar Kichcha Sudeep.

The Department of Posts, Government of India, has been issuing a 'Special Postal Envelope' to record the country's special events, awards or achievements of individuals for hundreds of years.

This time, the Indian Postal Department is recording the achievement of national star Kichcha Sudeep who has completed 25 years in the film industry.

On this occasion, a representative from the postal department Madesh visited Kichcha Sudeep's residence and cordially invited him for the launch event. The launch of this special envelope will be held soon.

Kannada cinema and Kichcha Sudeep's fans have heartily appreciated this move of the Postal Department on social media.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kichcha Sudeep
India News
Indian Post

What's Brewing

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

 