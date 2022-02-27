Indian students stranded in Ukraine 'beaten up' at Poland border

Disturbing accounts by Indian students stranded in Ukraine surfaced on Sunday morning with a Malayali student saying that they were beaten up by Ukrainian forces and were being kept from leaving the country.

Several Indian students, most of them from Kerala, were reportedly attacked at the Ukraine-Poland borders at Shehyni.

According to a video message from a Malayali student, Angel, the Ukraine military and police were beating them up and even driving vehicles towards the students who tried to cross over to Poland. The forces are also allegedly firing in the air.

"Even I was beaten up by the military personnel and pushed to the road. One of my friends who reacted was also beaten and pushed to the road," said Angel.

Students reached the border areas after walking several kilometres in extreme cold, and were left with little food and water, some of their parents said.

Even as the Kerala government appealed to the students to move to borders only as per directions of the embassy officials, many students were trying to move on their own as the situation in Ukraine was worsening, the parents said.

