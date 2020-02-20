India's Coronavirus 'patient zero' discharged

One more person in Kerala who was infected with Coronavirus has been discharged from hospital on Thursday after repeated tests conducted at NIV Pune found that she was free from the virus.

A native of Thrissur district, the girl was the first Coronavirus positive case reported in India. She would be kept under home quarantine for 14 more days before being declared totally cured, said health department officials.

Two other persons from Kerala, who were also infected by the virus, were discharged last week after they were also tested negative. They were also kept under home quarantine for 14 more days. All the three were medical students at Wuhan and were known to each other.