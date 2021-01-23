India's first female superhero comic 'Priya's Mask' goes online

“Priya's Mask”, a popular youth comic book that features India's first female superhero, is now available online in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions. The US Consulate General in Chennai launched the online versions of the youth comic book with support from South Indian social media influencers.

The “Priya’s Mask” series was created by US-based media house Rattapallax founder, documentary filmmaker, and technologist Ram Devineni, written by Shubhra Prakash with support from the North India Office (NIO) of the US Embassy New Delhi.

Released as an augmented reality comic book, the instalment is paired with an animated short film featuring the voices of feminist leaders from the U.S. and India, including Rosanna Arquette, Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur, and Sairah Kabir.

“This comic book is another example of the deep talents of Americans and Indians working together to confront global health challenges,” U.S. Consulate General Chennai’s spokesperson Cori Bickel said.

Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam language versions of “Priya’s Mask” are available for free download at https://www.priyashakti.com/ priyas-mask.