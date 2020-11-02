Kerala: India's first of its kind solar miniature train

India's first of its kind solar miniature train in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the new amenities on Monday

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 02 2020, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 22:49 ist
A solar energy-driven miniature train, the first of its type in India, was commissioned at a tourist centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

The eco-friendly 2.5 kilometre miniature train costing Rs 10 crore was set up at Veli Tourist Village, a known tourist spot close to the city, as part of Rs 60 crore development initiatives. Surplus energy generated from the train would be connected to the Kerala State Electricity Board's grid.

The miniature train has been modeled on the lines of vintage steam engine trains. A railway station with a ticket counter in a traditional style was also set up. A tunnel was also set up along the railway line. The train comprising three bogies could accommodate 45 persons.

With the tourist centres being opened to public after the lockdown, the new facilities are also expected to draw a huge crowd.

