India's second plasma bank to be set up in Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

India's second plasma bank to be set up in Chennai: CM

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 10 2020, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 00:15 ist
A plasma donor (C) is seen at the newly inaugurated plasma bank of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) donating plasma for the treatment of patients suffering from the coronavirus, in New Delhi on July 2, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday said expeditious action was being taken to set up a plasma bank, the second in the country after Delhi at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here.

Of the 20 Covid-19 patients, 18 have recovered through plasma treatment at the RGGGH and with the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) one more patient was treated by using the same technique at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital and that person too has got cured, he said.

"Expeditious action is being taken by the government to set up a plasma bank at the RGGGH," he said on his twitter handle.

Being set up at an estimated cost of Rs two crore, the facility would be the second such one in the country after Delhi, he said.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said a plasma therapy trial would soon be taken up at the Tirunelveli Medical College hospital.

Also, patients would soon be treated using this method at government medical hospitals including the Stanley and Omandurar here and in facilities at Tiruchirappalli, Salem and Coimbatore.

The plasma bank in the national capital is under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

According to the government, 200 millilitres of plasma from recovered donors should be administered for two successive days to the recipient patients to help neutralise the pathogen, for a reduction in virus load and lower the need for oxygen.

K Palaniswami
Tamil Nadu
COVID-19
Coronavirus
plasma therapy
ICMR
Chennai

