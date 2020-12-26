India's youngest mayor probable flooded with congratulatory calls

Twenty-one year old Arya Rajendran, who is tipped to be the youngest mayor in the country, was flooded with congratulatory calls.

Actor Mohanlal, a native of Mudavanmugal ward in Thiruvananthapuram city that Arya represents, rang her up and congratulated her for the achievement. He offered support for the development of his native place.

Youth leaders of the opposite political parties were also learnt to have offered support to Arya.

Even as the CPM is yet to officially announce Arya as Mayor candidate of Thiruvananthapuram city, party sources said that the district committee of the party already took the decision and was just awaiting a formal nod of the state leadership of the party.

The election of the mayor to the city corporation is scheduled for Monday. CPM-led Left Democratic Front is having a comfortable majority of 52 seats in the 100 seat council, while BJP-led NDA is having 35 seats and Congress-led UDF is having 10.