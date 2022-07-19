IndiGo bus seized by Kerala motor vehicles department

A bus used by the IndiGo airlines at the Kozhikode international airport was seized by the Kerala Motor Vehicles department (MVD) citing tax dues on Tuesday.

The incident raised many eyebrows as it happened a day after IndiGo imposed a three week travel ban on senior CPM leader E P Jayarajan, who is also the convenor of the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

Motor Vehicles department officials said that the vehicle was seized during a routine checking and it had no connection with the action taken by the airline against the CPM leader.

A team led by a joint road transport officer of Feroke in Kozhikode seized the vehicle.

The bus used for carrying passengers between the aircraft and terminal was seized when it was taken to a workshop outside the airport premises for maintenance. Around six months tax dues and fine, which comes to around Rs 40,000, was payable and once the amount was paid the vehicle could be released, said an MVD official.

IndiGo's decision to impose a travel ban on Jayarajan for the confrontation with two Youth Congress workers who staged a protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Kannur - Thiruvananthapuram flight last month was even flayed by the chief minister.

Jayarajan also said that he and his family members would not travel in IndiGo flights anymore.