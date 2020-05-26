IndiGo crew grounded after passenger on Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests coronavirus positive

A 24-year-old man, who arrived in Coimbatore by an Indigo flight from Chennai on Monday, has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to grounding of the crew.

Indigo confirmed that it has grounded the crew that operated the flight from Chennai-Coimbatore on Monday evening.

The man, who arrived in Coimbatore on Monday evening, was tested for coronavirus and then sent to a quarantine facility. On Tuesday, he was admitted to the ESI Medical College and Hospital after his swab samples came positive.

In a statement, IndiGo said that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on May 25 evening has tested positive for COVID-19.

The crew has been grounded for 14 days, the airline said, adding that it is in the process of notifying other passengers who travelled on the flight.

"All our aircraft are regularly sanitised as a standard operating procedure, and the aircraft operating this flight was also immediately disinfected as per protocol," he said.