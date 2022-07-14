Infant’s death in tribal village triggers row in Kerala Assembly

Infant’s death triggers row in Kerala Assembly

Last time child deaths in Attappadi received national attention was when about 30 infants reportedly died in the tribal village in 2013

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 14 2022, 22:14 ist
Attappadi tribal village in Kerala’s Palakkad district is in the news again, with the recent death of a four-month-old child.

Last time child deaths in Attappadi received national attention was when about 33 infants reportedly died in the tribal village in 2013. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had compared Kerala to Somalia by referring to the high infant mortality. The state government’s intervention, by strengthening health infrastructure and addressing malnutrition in the region, helped bring down the infant mortality rate.

However, the Opposition of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) claimed in the state Assembly on Thursday that the failure of healthcare infrastructure led to the infant’s death in the village. Last year, 12 newborns reportedly died, and this year three deaths have been reported so far, the UDF claimed and walked out of the session over the issue.

The opposition also alleged that the nearby government hospital did not even have a proper facility to review pregnant women’s conditions. The region’s health system has entirely collapsed, said Opposition leader V D Satheesan.

State health minister Veena George, on the other hand, attempted to defend the department by saying that the recent death was not due to malnutrition, and the actual cause was being ascertained.

She also said that modernisation of the nearby government hospital was being carried out, and four paediatric ICU were being set up.

