Infight in Kerala Congress (M) heading to a flashpoint

The Kerala Congress (M) party in Kerala is witnessing a high voltage political drama with the faction led by party founder leader K M Mani's son and Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani deciding to issue notice for disqualifying veteran leader and party working chairman P J Joseph and senior MLA Mons Joseph.

The fresh developments indicate that the in-fight in the party, which got triggered over the chairman post after the death of K M Mani last year, is heading towards a formal split ahead of the local body elections and Assembly bypolls that are likely by October-November.

The Jose K Mani faction's fresh moves came close on the heels of the Election Commission's decision to give rights over the party symbol, 'two-leaves', to the Jose K Mani faction on the grounds that out of the five MLAs, one Lok Sabha MP and one Rajya Sabha MP of the party, four were backing the Jose K Mani faction. The P J Joseph faction is planning to move court against it citing that as per party constitution the working chairman (P J Joseph) got an upper hand.

Jose K Mani faction on Sunday decided to move steps for disqualifying P J Joseph and Mons Joseph on charges of violating whip issued by the Jose K Mani loyalist Roshy Augustine to MLAs to keep off from the recent no-confidence motion against the left-front government in Kerala Assembly as well as Rajya Sabha polls. Another veteran MLA of party, C F Thomas, who is a P J Joseph loyalist, kept off from Assembly owing to health issues.

P J Joseph's loyalist Mons Joseph, who was earlier appointed by P J Joseph as party whip, had also issued a whip asking party MLAs to take part in the no-confidence motion voting, which was violated by Jose K Mani's loyalists Roshy Augustine and N Jayaraj. Hence the Joseph camp may also initiate disqualification steps against the two.

Though Jose K Mani faction already got informal invitations from the CPM-led left-front, the Congress is pressuring Jose K Mani to quit the Rajya Sabha MP post if he plans to join the left front. The Jose K Mani faction is also learnt to be concerned that even if it joins the left-front, it may not have much political gains as the NCP had already made it clear that it will not give up the Pala constituency. K M Mani was MLA of Pala in Kottayam district for 54 years in a row. But in the bypolls after his death last year NCP candidate Mani C Kappan won the seat.

Though the Congress-led United Democratic Front had recently decided to expel the Jose K Mani faction from the front citing non compliance of an earlier understanding over sharing a district panchayat president post with the P J Joseph faction, the UDF has now softened the stand against the Jose K Mani faction after the election commission order on party symbol came in favour of the Jose K Mani faction.

Amid intense political drama, the United Democratic Front meeting scheduled for Tuesday is likely to discuss the matter.