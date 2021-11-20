Infight in Kerala LJD continues, show-cause issued notice to rebels

Show-cause notice to LJD rebels as infight continues

The LJD is a coalition partner of the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front

Arjun Raghunath
  Nov 20 2021
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 21:09 ist
LJD Kerala president and Rajya Sabha MP M V Shreyams Kumar (C). Credit: Facebook/shreyamskumarmv

The infight in the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) in Kerala is continuing with the official faction rejecting the demand for a leadership change and issuing a show-cause notice to the rebel leaders on Saturday.

Party state president and Rajya Sabha MP M V Shreyams Kumar said that the state committee meeting on Saturday decided to issue show-cause notices to nine rebel leaders. They will have to reply in 48 hours, he added. The rebel leaders' demand that Shreyams Kumar should resign from the party president's post was also rejected by the state committee.

A faction led by party state general-secretaries Sheikh P Harris and V Surendran Pillai convened a meeting of party leaders in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday and demanded Shreyam Kumar's resignation accusing him of weakening the party.

The LJD is a coalition partner of the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front.

Even as the rebel leaders maintained that the party's lone MLA K P Mohanan was also with them, Mohanan attended the state committee meeting convened by Shreyams Kumar on Saturday and backed him. There were also reports that the rebel leaders may join the Janta Dal(S).

