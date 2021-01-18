Infy Foundation to build girls' hostel at IIIT Trichy

Infosys Foundation to construct 100-bed hostel for girls at IIIT Tiruchirapalli

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) - Tiruchirapalli to construct a 100-bed hostel for girls on their campus.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of this facility took place on Monday, in the virtual presence of Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, and Prof N S V N Sarma, Director of IIIT - Tiruchirapalli, an Infosys Foundation release said.

Established in 2013, the IIIT - Tiruchirappalli offers courses in information and communication technology, it was noted.

