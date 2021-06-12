Interested women will be trained to become priests: P K Sekarbabu

TN to train women who want to become priests

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jun 12 2021, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 19:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Tamil Nadu government will provide necessary training to women who are interested in becoming priests and take steps to appoint them in temples managed by it, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Minister P K Sekarbabu said here on Saturday.

He also said steps will be taken to ensure that the rituals and poojas are done in Tamil temples under the control of the HR & CE department. Sekarbabu said the new DMK government will implement a GO passed by the late M Karunanidhi in 2006 that allows non-Brahmins who have undergone training to be appointed as priests in Tamil Nadu.

“We will take steps to provide training to women who are interested in becoming priests and make them one. We will take this proposal to the Chief Minister (M K Stalin) and get necessary approvals,” the minister told reporters, in response to a question.

He was interacting with the media after a review meeting with officials from the HR & CE Department, which has been making headlines ever since the DMK government assumed office on May 7.

On the poojas and rituals in Tamil instead of Sanskrit, the minister said efforts would be taken to recite mantras in Tamil in all temples under the government control. He added that 47 A-list temples in the state already have the facility and the names of the priests who can conduct pooja and rituals in Tamil will be displayed prominently.

