IPS officer heading Kerala actress assault case transferred

An IPS officer supervising the Kerala actress assault case was transferred as part of a minor shuffle in the state police senior level on Friday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Crime Branch unit of Kerala Police S Sreejith was transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner. ADGP Prisons Shaik Darvesh Saheb was posted as the new ADGP (Crime Branch).

Sreejith's transfer came at a time when the Crime Branch was gathering evidence against actor Dileep and his close relatives in the actress assault case as well as a case pertaining to hatching conspiracy to endanger life of police officials investigating the assault.

In two other shuffles at police top brass, state vigilance director Sudesh Kumar was shifted and posted as DGP Prions and Transport commissioner M R Ajith Kumar was posted as Vigilance director.

