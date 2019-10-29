IPS trainee booked for harassing SC wife for divorce

A case against an IPS trainee has been booked at the Jawaharnagar Police station here for harassing his wife for dowry on Wednesday. The trainee officer, who will soon be taking the oath to protect the meek, has in fact run away from the girl who he allegedly married and in love for more than nine years.

According to the complaint filed by Birudula Bhavana, a South Central Railway employee, on 9 September 2019 she married KV Maheswara Reddy of Kadapa an IIT Mumbai alumni who is currently undergoing foundation training at the LBSNAA (Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration-Mussoorie) at the Registrar office in Keesara on 9 February 2018. They started living together at a rented accommodation at Padmavathi Nagar. Maheswara Reddy is the youngest in his agricultural family.

“We know each other since days of our education at Osmania University. Initially during our struggling days he was very affectionate towards me. Actually I helped him to prepare for the UPSC exams. He succeeded in the exams and got into IPS. He secured All India Rank (AIR) of 126. After that he suddenly changed. He wanted to marry again and started harassing me for dowry,” Bhavana told police.

Bhavana, who sought police protection fearing threat from her husband, said that he left her after joining the academy for training. Bhavana says that he didn’t return in the last one and half month. Venting her feeling in twitter she said “ After 9 years, he said let's get married, He said, he would convince his parents, He said he would convince my parents too, We got married, we stayed together, He asked me to support him for his career, He said, he's parents would accept me once he becomes an officer,: Bhavana birudula @bhasonuvna.

Efforts to contact the trainee officer failed to yield results. The police who have called the couple for counselling for three times was told by the accused that he is firm on his stand against accepting Bhavana as his wife. The Police booked a case under section 498-A, 323, 506 IPC 3(1), 3(r), 3(s), 3(2), (V) (a) and SC ST POA Act on Wednesday are investigating the case.