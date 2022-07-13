Is Kerala government being vindictive against its political opponents?

Parties in opposition, including the CPI(M), often accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre of misusing law enforcement agencies against its political opponents. Now, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala is facing similar allegations about misuse of power.

Most recently, a conspiracy case was registered against UAE consulate smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, after she implicated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the case. Former MLA and Congress leader P C George was arrested, based on a rape allegation made by a woman. Moreover, several penal actions were being taken against those associated with Suresh in pending cases.

The timing of these legal overtures was suspect, and though the CPI(M) justified it as a normal course action, political analysts say the swift actions in long-pending cases against those opposing the chief minister would obviously trigger suspicion of misuse of law enforcement agencies.

The Congress has often accused Pinarayi of following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s style of functioning, and even referred to the CPI(M) leader as “Modi in dhoti”.

Last month, immediately after Suresh had made allegations against Pinarayi, her accomplice and co-accused in the gold smuggling case P S Sarith was taken into custody by force by a state vigilance team, citing a year-long case pending against him. Sarith claimed that the vigilance team was more interested in the allegations made by Suresh against Pinarayi.

A conspiracy case was registered against Suresh and George accusing them of conspiring against the state government. A case was also registered against Suresh’s lawyer Krishna Raj, based on a two-week-old petition that said one of his social media posts hurt religious sentiments.

George’s arrest on July 2 in a rape case shocked the entire state. The police registered the case and took George—an MLA for over three decades—into custody within hours of the complaint being filed.

Even the court expressed concerns over the move and granted bail to George.

The latest victim of the Kerala government’s vindictive streak was an office bearer of a non-governmental organisation. Aji Krishnan, the secretary of Highrange and Rural Development Society, was arrested on Monday for an alleged land-encroachment case. The Highrange and Rural Development Society had offered Swapna Suresh a job, and the land-encroachment case is at least a year old.

Political analyst Joseph C Mathew said that steps such as these, including MLA George’s arrest, could be the government sending a message that those opposing the chief minister would be targeted.

Earlier actions of the CPI(M) government—such as withdrawing the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation to inquire cases in Kerala, as well as curtailing the powers of the Lok Ayukta to disqualify public servants had also triggered strong criticism against the Pinarayi government.