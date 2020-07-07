Is the Left-front government in Kerala now in the shoes of its former counterpart?

As the air is thick with the alleged nexus of Kerala's left front government with a woman facing probe for smuggling gold through diplomatic baggage, it seems to be a replica of what the previous Congress-led United Democratic Front government in Kerala had faced.

Swapna Suresh, a former employee at the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, who is now facing probe for smuggling gold through diplomatic baggage addressed to a consulate official, allegedly has close connections with the who's who in the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The previous Oommen Chandy government faced a similar allegation wherein Saritha S Nair, who was accused of cheating many people by offering the solar power project, had an alleged connection with several people in the then government

While a principal secretary is now shunted from the CMO for his alleged illicit relationship with Swapna, a couple of personal staff members of Oommen Chandy also met with a similar fate following their alleged illicit relationship with Saritha.

While a picture of Saritha interacting with Chandy was then widely circulated by his opponents to allege their connections, pictures of Swapna standing close to Vijayan at some functions are now being widely circulated on social media.

The Saritha row had taken a much ugly turn after she raised rape allegations even against Chandy and many of his cabinet colleagues, which were still under investigation. The Congress even alleged that CPM leaders and Saritha joined hands to tarnish the image of the Chandy government.

The alleged nexus of the present CMO with a woman involved in gold smuggling and the woman even getting appointed to a senior post in a government agency under the CM has assumed much seriousness. The Congress and BJP warned that more skeletons will tumble out of the closet in the coming days.