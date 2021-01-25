Is there a political ploy in referring rape cases against Kerala Congress leaders to CBI?

Even as the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala has been strongly opposing CBI probe into many high-profile cases, it took hardly ten days for the Pinarayi Vijayan government to refer the rape cases against senior Congress leaders and a Congress-turned-BJP leader to the premier investigating agency. The rape charges were made by a woman who is accused in many cheating cases.

Hence, it is being suspected that there is a political ploy behind the decision, that too when the Assembly polls in the state are approaching.

The decision of the Pinarayi Vijayan government to seek CBI probe against Congress senior leaders, including Oommen Chandy, is also being taken as a tit for tat action of Vijayan as the Oommen Chandy government in 2006 referred a corruption case against Vijayan to the CBI, that also when the Assembly polls were approaching. It even scuttled the chances of Vijayan becoming the Chief Minister even as the LDF won the elections in 2006.

It took more than a year for the Kerala government to accept the demand for CBI probe into the suspected rape and murder of two minor sisters from dalit community at Walayar in Palakkad district. The LDF government was also strongly opposing the pleas of parents of two slain youth Congress workers from Kasargod for CBI probe into the political killings. Even senior lawyers were hired by spending lakhs to oppose the plea in the court. CPM activists were accused in both these cases. The state government was also opposing CBI probe into the state's flagship LIFE Mission housing project.

However, it took just ten days for the LDF government to refer the rape cases against Chandy and others to the CBI.

The woman, who made the rape allegations against Congress leaders, gave a petition to the Pinarayi Viajayan government on January 12 seeking CBI probe into the rape allegations. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Congress MPs Hibi Eden and Adoor Prakash, Congress MLA A P Anilkumar and Congress-turned BJP national vice president A P Abdullah Kutty are the others facing rape charges.

Chandy said that the people would understand the 'real intention' of the government and it would boomerang on the LDF itself.