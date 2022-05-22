Is this federalism? PTR on Centre asking states to reduce taxes on fuel

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Sunday questioned the rationale behind the Union Government exhorting states to follow suit by cutting their taxes on petrol and diesel when it “did not inform, let alone ask for any state’s view” while increasing the price since 2014.

Thiaga Rajan, a top banker before he took a plunge into politics in 2016, ruled out any cut in state’s taxes on petrol and diesel in Tamil Nadu, maintaining that it is “neither fair nor reasonable” to expect states to reduce their taxes.

“The Union Government didn't INFORM, let alone ASK for ANY state's view when they INCREASED Union taxes on Petrol ~23 Rs/ltr (+250%) & Diesel ~29 Rs/ltr (+900%) from 2014. Now, after rolling back ~50% of their INCREASES, they're EXHORTING States to cut. Is this Federalism?” he asked on Twitter quoting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s tweet.

Later, he issued a detailed statement in which he said the DMK government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin had cut the price of petrol by Rs 3 in August 2021 much before the Union Government reduced its taxes on fuel that would lead to a loss of Rs 1,160 crore annually.

“It is heartening to note that the Union Government has finally heeded to the repeated requests of the Tamil Nadu Government to reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel, which were egregiously increased by the Union Government from 2014 to 2021,” Rajan said in the statement.

Accusing the Union Government of substantially increasing the levies on petrol in the past 7 years, Rajan complained that there has not been a matching increase in the revenue to the state, though the Union’s revenue increased manifold.

“This is because the Union Government has increased the cess and surcharge on petrol and diesel while reducing the basic excise duty that is shareable with the states,” Rajan said.

Contending that the exorbitant increase in taxes by the Union Government has been only partially reduced through their cuts and the taxes continue to be high as compared to the 2014 rates, Rajan said, “it is neither fair nor reasonable to expect States to reduce their taxes.”

Though the Union Government has reduced the taxes, it is still higher than the 2014 rates by Rs 10.42 per litre for petrol and Rs 12.23 per litre for diesel, Rajan said, adding that there is a strong case for the Union Government to further reduce its taxes.

He also said the reduction in taxes that were announced by the Centre in November 2021 has caused an additional loss of about Rs. 1,050 crores in annual revenue to Tamil Nadu, while Saturday’s decision will cause a further loss of around Rs. 800 crores in annual revenue to the State.

“This will put a huge strain on the finances of the States, which were already burdened due to the additional expenditure incurred by them for Covid relief activities,” the minister said.